Dan Hardy To Tyron Woodley: “Why Have You Not Signed The Contract?”

Dan Hardy claims that both he and Woodley have agreed to fight and is wondering what the holdup is on making it official.

Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley have been involved in a war of words since Woodley’s boxing match with Jake Paul in August. Their exchanges started off publicly before landing in the DMs, which Hardy then also made public. Now, Hardy is looking to turn this “war” into a true one, with a battle waged until one side falls.

“The Outlaw” claims all the pieces are in place for this to happen. According to Hardy, both sides have already agreed on all the terms for a boxing match for the first quarter of 2022. But he says there’s just one small problem: Woodley refuses to put his name on the dotted line.

“My contract is signed. And I know that he’s got a contract sitting in front of him, and the deadline is approaching, and he doesn’t want to sign it,” Hardy said on a recent appearance on Submission Radio. “And I don’t know why. I don’t know what the deal is because terms have been agreed, money’s been agreed, date’s been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class—everything’s been agreed. But he hasn’t yet signed the contract. So you tell me. Tyron Woodley, why have you not signed it, The Frozen One?”

Tyron Woodley, Dan Hardy

The “Frozen One” nickname comes from Hardy’s criticisms of Woodley’s performance against Jake Paul. Hardy assessed Woodley as being frozen and unable to sustain aggression against Paul and even stated that he looked like a “sack of shit” in the fight. Earlier this month, Hardy went as far as to say that if he were to face Woodley in a boxing match, he’d finish him in two rounds.

Now, based on the revelations made in this interview, he’ll have a chance to prove it if Woodley signs the contract. When asked who the promotion is behind this mysterious contract, Hardy offered the following response after a brief stammer.

“It’s a new promotion, but it’ll be the first quarter of next year in the UK. That’s the plan. That’s the deal. And the money they offered him is good, and they agreed to it. I know it’s more than he’s getting anywhere else as well. That’s a fact. So he needs to strap on a pair and sign the contract so we can get this done.”

Tyron Woodley had hoped to land a rematch with Jake Paul instead, even to the point of getting the “I Love Jake Paul” tattoo to seal the deal, a move that Hardy also criticized. But with Paul currently expected to box Tommy Fury in December instead, that leaves Woodley with the freedom to let out his tattoo-induced frustrations on someone else. And this Outlaw is stepping up as a willing volunteer to duel with “The Chosen One.”

Dan Hardy has not competed in combat sports since 2012 due to not being medically cleared to compete after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Hardy claims that his clearance is being finalized for him to compete in ONE Championship or any other combat opportunity, including this alleged boxing match against Tyron Woodley.

Are you interested in seeing a boxing match between Dan Hardy and Tyron Woodley?