Dan Hooker Excited To Make His Fans Money By Beating Makhachev

Dan Hooker doesn’t care he’s the betting underdog in his UFC 267 fight against Islam Makhachev.

After Hooker returned to the win column at UFC 266 with a decision win over Nasrat Haqparast, the Kiwi stepped up on short notice to face Makhachev. It’s an intriguing matchup but the oddsmakers don’t expect it to be a close one as the Russian is a massive -650 favorite while Hooker is a +460 underdog.

Meaning, you would need to bet $650 to win $100 if you like Makhachev. If you like Hooker, a $100 bet would net you $460, so with that, “The Hangman” is excited to make his supporters a lot of money.

“I think it’s great. I don’t want to say anything that’s going to change that betting line too much. The boys are going to make some money,” Hooker told the South China Morning Post. “This is [Makhachev’s] party, I’m just there to spoil it.”

Islam Makhachev, Dan Hooker (Image Credits: Mike Lawrie/Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

It would be a massive upset if Hooker does get the win as many have pegged Makhachev as a future champion. The oddsmakers also don’t expect this fight to be close, but Hooker is confident he has the skills to be able to surprise money and pull off the upset.

If Dan Hooker does pull off the upset, he would be in line to face a top contender next. Some think if Makhachev wins he may get the next title shot, so for Hooker, the hope is, is with a win, he’s fighting in a number one contender bout in his next appearance. Yet, in order for that to happen, he will need to pull off the upset this weekend.

UFC 267 goes down on Saturday, October 30, on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Do you think Dan Hooker will beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 267?