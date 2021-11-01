Dana White Confirms Yan/Sterling Next Despite Dillashaw’s Claim

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan will look for revenge against Aljamain Sterling next instead of a fight against TJ Dillashaw.

Yan beat Cory Sandhagen in a largely dominant performance in many eyes at UFC 267, earning a unanimous decision victory in a striking battle from start to finish. He lost the belt to Sterling at UFC 259 after landing an illegal knee late in the fight, resulting in a disqualification.

Yan and Sterling were supposed to meet at UFC 267 before Sterling pulled out due to lingering neck issues. With the win over Sandhagen, Yan will battle Sterling again at a later date, after rumors of Dillashaw getting the next title shot surged on social media.

During his UFC 267 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White was blunt when discussing what’s next for Yan.

“It’s Aljamain Sterling to unify the title,” White said.

Dillashaw seemed confident during a recent The MMA Hour appearance that he would be next in line for the title after defeating Sandhagen earlier this year, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Dillashaw underwent knee surgery earlier this Fall and is planning a UFC return for sometime next year.

Before the disqualification, Yan looked like he was going to coast to a victory against Sterling at UFC 259. He stopped Sterling’s grappling attacks while landing some powerful combinations with his signature boxing.

Dillashaw made his return to the Octagon against Sandhagen after a two-year suspension for PEDs. He was the UFC’s bantamweight champion and a flyweight title challenger against Henry Cejudo before his long hiatus from the Octagon.

The UFC’s bantamweight division continues to be arguably the most stacked group in the sport. Former champions Yan and Dillashaw will look to grab Sterling’s throne atop the 135-pound division.

