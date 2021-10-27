Dana White Offers Mike Perry A Parting Message

Dana White had nothing negative to say when speaking of Mike Perry’s departure from the promotion.

Fight fans were blindsided when the news broke that Perry had signed a multi-fight deal with BKFC. “Platinum” had mixed results in UFC but was an action fighter who would draw fans in with his outlandish persona.

When asked about Perry leaving the promotion during the Contender’s Series post- fight scrum Tuesday night, Dana White explained that the fighter’s contract had expired. He then acknowledged Perry’s contribution to the UFC.

Dana White has only positive words for @PlatinumPerry after signing with BKFC.



"Mike Perry is a fun fighter. … I wish him the best."#DWCS | Full video: https://t.co/y23imQsM3y pic.twitter.com/nuPX1wvytq — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 27, 2021

“Yeah, his contract had expired. Mike Perry is a fun fighter. I mean, he’s had so many fun fights here and I wish him the best,” White said.

Perry is one of the more bizarre people in the sport full of characters. From fighting in bars, to having only his girlfriend in his corner on fight nights, and almost killing himself for a prank, it’s definitely never a dull moment when Perry is about.

His controversial yet alluring antics demands people to tune in to see what was next. Between the way he carries himself and 11 of 14 victories in MMA coming via knockout, the former UFC welterweight seems tailor-made for the sport of bare-knuckle boxing.

How do you think Mike Perry will fair in BKFC?