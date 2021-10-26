Dana White Responds To ‘Unprofessional’ Label From Junior dos Santos

Dana White gives his side of the story on Junoir dos Santos’ UFC release.

Back in March, longtime UFC vet Junior dos Santos was released from the UFC. After he parted ways from the company, it was unclear what dos Santos would do next. He had lost his last four bouts with the company before the release. Now, dos Santos is speaking out about his release and the feelings he has toward the UFC.

dos Santos recently made his debut in pro wrestling. Having made a choice to pursue this avenue, dos Santos had the chance to speak out about his former employer. In an interview, he said that the UFC was “unprofessional” and took advantage of him. Dana White has now responded to these comments.

“So Junior dos Santos said some stuff the other day: that he was upset, that I was all about money and the way that he left,” White explained to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN. “Listen, how old is he? He’s in his 40s now. He was on a four- or five-fight losing streak. And there comes a time and a day where I have to make a decision when a guy keeps losing and he’s at a certain age, this just isn’t the place to be anymore.

“There’s tons of other places where you could go fight and where you could make a lot of money. I mean, a lot of these guys, once they’ve built and established their name here, move on to these other promotions and make crazy money. And good for them. And that’s just how it works.”

dos Santos isn’t the only one to recently bast White and his practices inside the UFC. Fedor Emelianenko also criticized White for only caring about money. As for dos Santos, he will not be returning to the UFC and seems to be happy with where he is in wrestling. He was recently featured of AEW among some top stars.

Do you agree with Junior dos Santos or Dana White in this case?