Dana White Touts “Special” Khamzat Chimaev After Win At UFC 267

UFC President Dana White didn’t hold back when discussing Khamzat Chimaev‘s flawless performance at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang.

Chimaev, who was making his return to the UFC Octagon after nearly a year away due to a severe case of COVID-19, ragdolled Jingliang with his wrestling to earn the first-round finish. In addition to earning the submission, Chimaev also showed his confidence by attempting to have a full-on conversation with White while grappling with Jingliang.

Chimaev will more than likely enter the UFC welterweight rankings this week after his UFC 267 victory, and could get a top contender for his next Octagon appearance. During his UFC 267 post-fight press conference, White had a lot to say about the talented Russian fighter.

Dana White Certain Khamzat Chimaev Will Break Into The Top 10

“Last time we were here [in Abu Dhabi], we knew this guy was special,” White said. “It’s tough once you start to break into the top 10, which he will do on Tuesday. But yeah, listen, if he wants to stay busy, I’m a big believer in that anyway, especially with the huge layoff he’s had. We would figure it out if that’s really what he wanted to do.”

Chimaev called out top welterweight contenders such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz for his next fight. Masvidal is slated to face Leon Edwards at UFC 269, while Diaz is still awaiting a fight booking and appears at odds with the UFC brass.

Chimaev rose to prominence in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, earning three-straight finishes within just over two months. Before signing with the UFC, Chimaev made a name for himself in Brave CF, with an undefeated record with the promotion.

Chimaev is known to want to keep busy, and he didn’t suffer virtually any damage against Jingliang. We could see the UFC star return to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev is a future UFC champion?