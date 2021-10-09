Daniel Cormier Conflicted About Potential Volkanovski vs. Cejudo Fight

Daniel Cormier has determined it is nearly impossible to bet against the credentialed Henry Cejudo and finds himself in a conundrum.

UFC color analyst Cormier understood quickly that Henry Cejudo would make something of himself as a professional athlete. Even in the early days, competing against high schoolers, Cejudo always had a knack for winning.

Speaking on his ESPN program DC & RC, Daniel Cormier discussed Cejudo and his drive as an Olympic and MMA champion.

“I’ve known the kid since he was a young boy at the Olympic Training Center. He left high school to move into the OTC because he was viewed as a kid that could potentially make an Olympic team. Cormier said. He made it at a young age. He was the youngest Olympic champion of all time. He would wrestle his high school matches, but he would train with the US team.

“So Henry would go wrestle those matches with those kids; it was never competitive. But he kept winning, and winning, and winning. And then a year before the Olympics, Henry got last in the World Championships. Fast forward 12 months, dude’s Olympic champion, gets wiped out by Demetrious Johnson in the first fight. The fight lasted a minute. Give [Cejudo] a couple years, he beats Demetrious in Los Angeles. You can’t bet against him, with TJ Dillashaw, supposed to be this big, bad, scary bantamweight. He’s gonna be the first to go down a weight class and win two titles. Henry knocks him out in the first round. Cormier stated. There is no betting against Henry Cejudo. Because when somebody’s a winner, they find ways.”

According to Chael Sonnen, Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool, so rumors continue to swirl about his possible return. With notable wins against TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson, DC is finished doubting the former two-division champion.

“Him coming back at 145, I know it seems like a huge mountain to climb against Volkanovski, but like I said, I’m done picking against Henry Cejudo.” Cormier stated.

When asked directly if “Triple C” would beat the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Cormier seemed to get cold feet.

“The crazy thing about Alexander Volkanovski is if it was today and I had to choose who would win, I would pick Volkanovski.” Cormier admitted.

Henry Cejudo last competed in May of 2020 when he defended his 135-pound title against Dominick Cruz. The 34-year-old stopped the former champion with strikes in the second round. Recently, Cejudo started his campaign to fight Volkanovski but assured the masses that “Triple C” does not cherry-pick opponents.

Who are you taking in a potential fight between Cejudo and Volkanovski?