Daniel Cormier Reacts To Criticism Of Aspen Ladd’s Coach: “I Disagree!”

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier disagrees with the notion that Aspen Ladd‘s coach Jim West was too critical of her at UFC Vegas 40.

Cormier, a staple of UFC broadcasts, took the night off from UFC Vegas 40 to watch the Ladd vs. Norma Dumont main event from home. He and the UFC fanbase watched as Ladd looked overwhelmed and perplexed by Dumont’s striking en route to a unanimous decision loss.

A clip of West berating Ladd in between rounds went viral on social media, and many around the MMA community were split on whether or not his approach was justified. Cormier defended West for his ‘old school’ approach.

Daniel Cormier Thinks Aspen Ladd’s Coach Wasn’t In The Wrong

This is what I am talking about right here, now a coach has to apologize for how he talks to his athlete? I disagree!I’ve heard much worse from my coaches and the coach knows how his athlete will respond. I prefer this to some of the other cornering we’ve seen lately. #oldschool pic.twitter.com/maBIeoNOlR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 17, 2021

“This is what I am talking about right here, now a coach has to apologize for how he talks to his athlete?” Cormier said in a tweet. “I disagree! I’ve heard much worse from my coaches and the coach knows how his athlete will respond. I prefer this to some of the other corning we’ve seen lately.”

Cormier’s defense of Ladd’s coach is in direct contrast with former bantamweight Miesha Tate‘s thoughts on his approach after she called out West for verbally abusing her during the fight. Many MMA fans felt that West might’ve done more harm than good with his aggressive approach in the corner.

With the loss to Dumont, Ladd has now lost two of her last three fights in the UFC Octagon. She filled in on short notice after former bantamweight champion Holly Holm withdrew due to an injury.

Cormier is one of the most prominent voices in MMA today and has increasingly become more popular at ESPN. He’s a key member of UFC broadcasts, hosts “DC & RC” on ESPN, and has a new YouTube channel that is growing quickly.

As for Ladd, she’ll look to get back on track in her next fight at either bantamweight or featherweight.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments in support of Aspen Ladd’s coach?