[ARCHIVES] Darren Till Explains Why Fight With McGregor Makes Sense

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

How does the idea of Darren Till vs. Conor McGregor strike you? For Darren Till, he once had the whole thing mapped out in his head. Here is an article published on this day three years ago that captured his vision. The following piece is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 31, 2018, 12:26 PM]

Darren Till is serious about wanting a bout with Conor McGregor in Anfield.

Till caused quite a stir with a recent post on social media. “The Gorilla” tagged McGregor calling for a fight in Liverpool, England. Till believes a bout with McGregor can sell out Anfield, which has a record attendance of 61,905.

Darren Till Makes A Case For A Bout With Conor McGregor

Till is a welterweight, who considered moving up to the middleweight division. “The Gorilla” has decided to stick around at 170 pounds and he’d like to meet McGregor there. During a recent blog entry on Paddy Power, Till explained why a bout with McGregor makes sense:

“Anfield has just confirmed the rights to have boxing and music events for the first time ever. I lost my last fight, Conor lost his. We’re both from Europe, he’s a Liverpool fan, I’m a Liverpool fan. I’ve spoken in the past about how I want to sell out a stadium in my home town. He spoke about Croke Park but I think Croke Park will be for the final fight of his career, his retirement fight. But until then, he’s spoken about wanting to fight for the welterweight belt and I obviously want my rematch so if I fight Conor, then the winner could potentially get a shot at the belt after Colby and Woodley fight or Woodley and Usman fight. I’m still the number two in the division. Conor has fought at 170lb before. Why couldn’t we get on? The two biggest stars in Europe, both experts in striking at one of the most iconic stadiums in the world.”

Till fell short in his bid to capture the UFC welterweight title. He was submitted by Tyron Woodley in the second round. Meanwhile, McGregor was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Do you think Darren Till is on Conor McGregor’s radar?