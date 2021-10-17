Deiveson Figueiredo Claims Brandon Moreno Betrayed Henry Cejudo

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno seemed to be on good terms after their most recent battle at UFC 263, but that has since changed.

Figueiredo has been training with former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo in preparation for his trilogy against Moreno at UFC 270. Cejudo and Moreno trained together for nearly two years before Moreno made the full-time switch to Entram Gym in Mexico.

Figueiredo is fired up ahead of the highly-anticipated third bout with Moreno and has some extra motivation to beat him after training extensively with Cejudo.

“I come here because the main thing was the focus and I wanted to be out of my gym,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie. “But I wanted to be with Cejudo and Eric [Albarracin] because he’s the champion and he made the champion. Lions walk with lions.”

“I love to be here and when I arrived Cejudo told me about Brandon Moreno, ” Figueiredo continued. “Moreno lived two years in Cejudo’s house and after that left for another camp to help Benavidez fight Cejudo. He betrayed Cejudo. I’m going to be very happy in taking Moreno’s head off and giving it to Cejudo because in our sport you can’t be a traitor.”

Deiveson Figueiredo Is Training With Henry Cejudo In Arizona

Figueiredo and Cejudo have had their fair share of differences as well, especially after Cejudo retired and Figueiredo earned the flyweight title. They traded shots on social media on multiple occasions but appear to be on good terms now that they’ve trained together in Arizona.

The opposite can be said for Figueiredo’s relationship with Moreno, which has appeared to have fizzled out over time. The two top flyweights had a heated buildup to their UFC 263 bout, which included Figueiredo attempting to hit Moreno during a media day faceoff.

Cejudo retired from MMA following his bantamweight title win against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. He has since hinted at a return to the Octagon to fight featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Figueiredo and Moreno will complete one of the greatest trilogies in UFC history at UFC 270, and it sounds like the buildup could only get more entertaining from here.

What is your early prediction for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 3?