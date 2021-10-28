[UPDATE] Demetrious Johnson’s Dec. 5 Mixed-Special-Rules Fight Postponed

[UPDATE]

Wednesday, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the Dec. 5 ONE Championship event featuring the special mixed rules bout between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon has been postponed indefinitely. You can find his full explanation in the announcement he posted on Facebook, which reads as follows:

Due to the record high viral outbreak in Singapore, ONE: X will now take place early next year instead of December 5. The Singapore Government continues to do an extraordinary job in managing the situation for the country. I am full of gratitude and appreciation for its incredible leadership and excellence. Please note that our regular shows for November and December are expected to continue as per usual. It is a tricky time for everyone in Singapore, but I am confident that we will all get through these times by working together with compassion, resilience, creativity, and patience. Majulah Singapura!

ONE: X is not only a celebration of our tenth year anniversary, but it is also going to be the biggest event in our history. DJ vs Rodtang, Fernandes vs Lineker, and Le vs Tonon are just a few of the fights on this mega card. I cannot wait to unveil what else we have in store for fans with ONE: X. Stay tuned for more exciting news!

[ORIGINAL STORY PUBLISHED SEPTEMBER 15, 2021, 3:30 PM]

Demetrious Johnson is set to make his return to competition in a very intriguing way when he takes on ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in December.

CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced on Wednesday’s installment of The MMA Hour that ONE X on December 5 will feature three major bouts, including the mixed-special-rules fight between Johnson and Jitmuangnon as well as two title fights.

The mixed-special-rules fight will have alternating rounds between Muay Thai and MMA. The first and third rounds will be under Muay Thai rules, and the second and fourth rounds will be MMA. This will be a tall test for Johnson, as Jitmuangnon has competed in over 300 professional Muay Thai bouts with a total of 267 wins. The ONE Muay Thai champion is currently on a five-fight winning streak and has held the title since August 2, 2019.

What makes this fight interesting, though, is that Jitmuangnon has never competed in MMA, just as Johnson has never competed in Muay Thai. After losing for the first time in ONE Championship in April to flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, Johnson did express interest in competing in a kickboxing bout, so this unique fight announcement should not come as a total surprise.

Also announced for this card are title bouts in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. At bantamweight, champion Bibiano Fernandes (24-4) will defend against UFC vet John Lineker (34-9); and featherweight champion Thanh Le (12-2) will defend against undefeated Garry Tonon (6-0).

