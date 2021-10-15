Diaz Gives McGregor A History Lesson After Boxing Diss

Nate Diaz has responded to Conor McGregor’s claims that Nick Diaz is the better boxer of the brothers.

Though we’re five years removed from the McGregor/Diaz bouts, some beefs are everlasting. The pair have continued to throw jabs at each other on social media over the last half-decade. Most recently, the Irishman took to Twitter to praise Nick Diaz’s return while slighting Nate in the process.

Nate your boxing is piss compare to nicks. We been fed garbage with your sloppy shots the last few years. Can see the clear difference between the two brothers after last night. Balance, composure. Another level the big bro is on to you. I made you. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 26, 2021

Nate Diaz originally responded with a quick quip about McGregor’s ankle injury sustained in the Dustin Poirier bout, but the Stockton gangster didn’t seem content with that response. Weeks after the diss, Diaz has again ventured online to combat McGregor’s comment. This time, Diaz posted a video of highlights of him battering McGregor while Eminem’s Girls played over the clip.

@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s piss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u bitch

in reality your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bitchasss. don’t forget I make this whole shit spin pic.twitter.com/au5XXtagoF — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

Diaz used the tweet to not only talk about the beating he put on McGregor but to lay claim to his “country and belongings.” He also seemed to insinuate that he “made” Jorge Masvidal in the social media post.

One thing Diaz and McGregor can agree on is the greatness of the elder Diaz brother Nick.

I been said nicks the Goat 🐐 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 14, 2021

With both men seemingly on the downsides of their careers, fans have clamored for a third bout with McGregor and Diaz. The pair are currently 1-1, with Diaz submitting McGregor in their first fight and McGregor winning a decision in the rematch.

How do you think a McGregor/Diaz 3 would go down today?