Diego Sanchez Wants Dillon Danis Fight In Gambred FC

Diego Sanchez is looking for a bare-knuckle fight with Dillon Danis.

There could be some unusual matchmaking going on for an upcoming Gambred FC fight card. Former UFC vet, Diego Sanchez is looking to make his bare-knuckle MMA debut and he knows exactly who he wants to fight and where. Sanchez has called out Bellator‘s Dillon Danis for a future Gambred FC card.

“There’s a guy out there. His name is Dillon Danis and he was on the MMA Hour yesterday, saying how he wants to fight me when he comes back from his injuries,” Sanchez said to Robin Black on Instagram. “So, hey, Jorge, there’s your main event right there buddy. Everybody wants to see Dillon get beat. I’m the legend to do it. Let’s take the gloves off and see if this troll talker really is a fighter.”

Sanchez was released from the UFC back in April. Since then he has not been signed to any promotion. He did have some interest in joining the BKFC and was even close to signing with them. He spent 16 years with the UFC before the release. Even after such a long career, Sanchez isn’t ready to quit, but he may hang up his gloves.

He first began to show interest in Jorge Masvidal‘s bare-knuckle organization over the summer, but now has doubled down on it with the Danis callout. Danis was the one who first began the trash talk when he asked for Sanchez in an MMA bout on his recent appearance of The MMA Hour.

Danis himself has not fought since June of 2019. He had two MMA fights in Bellator but has been dealing with injuries every since. He was recently arrested at a bar in New Jersey. Although Danis is now an MMA fighter, he is more widely known for his grappling skills.

Who do you think would win a bare-knuckle MMA bout between these two men?