Dustin Poirier Names His Mount Rushmore Of MMA

Dustin Poirier divulges who would be engraved in his MMA Mount Rushmore.

Poirier has become a superstar in recent years. From his all-out wars with Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker to his rivalry with Conor McGregor, the American Top Team standout has become must-see TV whenever he steps into the Octagon. But who inspired “The Diamond” to ascend to the top of the MMA world? Speaking to Valuetainment in a recent interview, Poirier detailed his favorite MMA athlete of all time.

“I used to be a huge fan of Georges St-Pierre. He’s one of the guys who can do it all. And back around when he was really starting to rise up, a guy was a grappler, or a guy was a wrestler, or this guy’s a kickboxer. He was one of the first guys who could really put everything together and was a complete mixed martial artist, world champion, spoke well, and I was a big fan of Georges.”

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Not only is Poirier a fan of GSP, but he also believes that the Canadian would warrant a spot on a hypothetical Mt. Rushmore for MMA Fighters. When rounded out his monument to the greats, Poirier mentioned a few other fighters that often come up in G.O.A.T debates, including one of his former opponents.

“Khabib’s up there, Fedor is up there. Fedor’s gotta be up there. Jon Jones has to be up there, too.”

In December, Dustin Poirier will look to build on his own legacy. The former UFC title contender will once again go for the gold when he meets Charles Oliveira at UFC 269.

The title bout will be Poirier’s first challenge since earning a TKO over Conor McGregor back in July.

Who would be in your Mount Rushmore of MMA?