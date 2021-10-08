Dustin Poirier Speaks On What His Chances Would Be In Khabib Rematch

Dustin Poirier keeps it real when discussing a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Valuetainment recently uploaded an hour-long sit-down interview with future title challenger Dustin Poirier. The interview touches on a variety of topics, including a hypothetical rematch between “The Diamond” and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While confident in how he would do in a second bout, Poirier was still his usual humble self.

“I’m very confident. I can beat anybody in the world. Anybody in the world. But at the same time, I’m honest with myself and I understand this is combat sports and I could lose to anyone as well. But I believe 100% in my skill set and work ethic. I could beat anyone.”

Dustin Poirier unloads on Conor McGregor Zuffa Llc, via Getty Images

Dustin Poirier won the interim gold when he beat Max Holloway in 2019. Nurmagomedov was the defending champion but suspended from the sport because of his post-fight melee with Conor McGregor’s team at UFC 229. Poirier and Nurmagomedov met to unify the titles at UFC 242.

The interim champion seemed to have Nurmagomedov in a tight choke at one point, but Nurmagomedov persevered and submitted Poirier in the third round.

Poirier’s next fight will once again be for the UFC lightweight title. He will go into this bout with no gold of his own on his waist when he tries to dethrone Charles Oliveira in December.

Since his loss to Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier has won three straight in the UFC. The Louisiana native bounced back from the loss with a fight-of-the-year contender against Dan Hooker. Following the victory over Hooker, Poirier rematched an old nemesis in Conor McGregor.

Seeking to avenge a loss to the Irishman, Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round at UFC 257. The fighters met to settle the tie six months later and Poirier again won by TKO, but this time it was after a freakish ankle injury sustained by McGregor.

How do you think a Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 would go?