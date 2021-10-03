Ex-WWE Commentator Renee Paquette Open To Testing MMA Waters

Former WWE commentator and host Renee Paquette says that she’s open to having an MMA bout.

Paquette spent nearly eight full years with WWE. She made history by becoming the first full-time female commentator on Monday Night Raw. In 2020, Paquette decided to leave the company.

Speaking on her Throwing Down podcast with Miesha Tate, Paquette said that she’s intrigued at the thought of dipping her toes in the MMA waters (h/t Sportskeeda.com).

“Shockingly I think it would be pretty low [the money needed to convince Renee to fight]. I think I would do it just for s***s! Like, I think I would be interested. It’s always fascinating to me, I mean spending so much time especially around professional wrestling, but you know I’ve been down to some fights, I’ve been down to UFC fights a bunch – and I’m just interested. I’ve not been punched in the face as an adult woman and I think that I could use a refresher to remind me of what that feels like.”

Paquette’s husband, Jon Moxley, is a professional wrestler who was also in WWE. He now works for AEW. Moxley starred in the MMA film, Cagefighter: Worlds Collide. The movie features prominent MMA names such as UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, Luke Rockhold, and Brad Pickett.

Renee Paquette wasn’t known for getting physical on WWE television outside of one angle back in 2016 into early 2017 involving Moxley, The Miz, and Maryse. Obviously, competing in MMA is a different ballgame as opposed to sports entertainment.