Fedor Emelianenko Bashes Dana White, ‘He Has No Respect For Fighters’

Fedor Emelianenko is getting ready to get back in the Bellator cage, but first has some words for Dana White.

The Russian heavyweight will most likely go down in history as one of the best to ever step in the cage. He will once again grace the Bellator cage on Oct. 23 as he steps into the cage against Tim Johnson at Bellator 269.

Emelianenko’s run in Bellator followed a long and successful career with Pride and other organizations. He never had his opportunity with the UFC, and when asked, expressed some strong feelings toward UFC president Dana White.

“A very unfavorable impression. Money means everything to him, he has no respect towards fighters, no respect for any human being. Only money and that’s all,” Emelianenko said in an interview with TASS.com.

Emelianenko and White have had a difficult relationship over the years. Many believe that the bad relationship between the two was what essentially kept Fedor out of the UFC all of these years. There was a time when it seemed the UFC and White did want to sign Emelianenko, but the deal never went through.

“There is nothing humane about him and I found that quite revolting,” he continued. “Money, of course, is important for living and for the family. But trading human relations for money is unacceptable.”

At 45 years old, Emelianenko is nearing the end of his long career. This fight with Johnson could be a farewell tour. The fight will be held in his home country of Russia. Despite his age, Emelianenko is still one of the best around. He has only lost two fights in his last ten outings. If this bot against Johnson turns out to be his last, the legacy of “The Last Emperor” will go done in the history books.

