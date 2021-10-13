Felder Misses Competing, Considering Coming Out Of Retirement

Paul Felder is thinking of ending his retirement to fight again.

Back at the end of May on a UFC commentator as he was working as a commentator, Felder announced his retirement from the sport. It wasn’t a surprise to many as he hinted at retirement following his February 2020 loss to Dan Hooker, and mentioned it after the Rafael dos Anjos fight as well.

Now, however, as he is only four months into retirement, Felder is hinting at a return as he is getting the itch again.

“Truthfully, for the first time in a very long time since retirement, I feel like since the triathlon season has slowed and there’s not a lot of races, that I’ve really kind of had a chance to reflect on that it’s over, that I’m not fighting anymore,” Felder said to Brendan Fitzgerald after the Contender Series (h/t BJPENN). “I have missed it tremendously. I’ve started hitting pads, I’ve started doing stuff. Now, that’s not to say that I’m making some comeback. But I’m definitely going home, I want to train with Sean Brady and the guys a little bit. I want to see how I feel after a week of training with guys like Sean Brady, Jeremiah Wells, Pat Sabatini, and Andrei Petroski — these guys that are all Philly guys in the UFC now — kicking my ass, and then we’ll go from there.”

Whether or not Felder will actually make a comeback is to be seen. But, he will be back in the training room and is no doubt getting the itch to return.

Paul Felder (17-6) is on a two-fight losing streak and last fought in November of 2020 as he stepped up on five days’ notice to face Rafael dos Anjos. He lost the fight by split decision after dropping a split decision to Dan Hooker in New Zealand in a hard-fought battle. “The Irish Dragon” was a top-10 lightweight and holds notable wins over Charles Oliveira, Edson Barboza, James Vick, and Stevie Ray among others.

Would you like to see Paul Felder fight again?