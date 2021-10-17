Fighters React To Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont At UFC Vegas 40

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont brought a technical approach to their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 40 event on Saturday night (October 16, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, Ladd was trying to counterstrike throughout. There wasn’t a lot of action as Dumont kept picking her shots and moving forward while Ladd didn’t do anything through the first two rounds. Ladd did go for a takedown in the third round yet Dumont stuffed it. Dumont did get a takedown in the fourth round, but Dumont scrambled on top to get in some strikes. They clinched to end the fight. Dumont was in clear control of the entire fight from the feet to the ground to the aggression and output. The judges gave the win to Dumont.

This was an important contest for both fighters. For Durmont, after she was KO’d by Meagan Anderson at UFC Norfolk in February 2020. she rebounded with back-to-back decision wins over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November 2020 and Felicia Spencer in May 2021. On the flip side, Ladd had gone even by losing to Germaine de Randamie at the UFC Sacramento, but came back with a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington in December 2019.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

She woulda done that without him it’s who she is. He will take credit for her win but never for her loss. Trust me she can only take so much of this abuse before it breaks her spirit. https://t.co/hDx7g9aDoU — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

Dumont gives a little hope to the 145 category, and you can run as a future contender for amanda #UFCvegas40 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 17, 2021

How y’all feel about that ‘coaching’ in the main event?! #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 17, 2021

Glad you wasn't havn to work tonight bruh @bullyb170 🤣 #UFCVegas40 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 17, 2021

What's left for ladd after this defeat? It takes a long time to start and to pay attention to his corner #UFCvegas40 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 17, 2021

Bisping and Brenden are having to work for their money tonight, I think they're playin madlibs tryna figure out what else to say #UFCVegas40 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 17, 2021

Must be the weight cut 🤦🏽‍♂️ 🤷‍♂️ main event 🤨 🤖 — Ike Villanueva (@hurricane_ufc) October 17, 2021

This is ABUSE, what a douche — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) October 17, 2021

Hey cornermen. Motivate, don’t scold and criticize 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) October 17, 2021

Usually it's hard to tweet and watch the fights, but I'm Killin for this main event for some reason #UFCVegas40 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 17, 2021

An aspen ladd that has to finish or knock out is very dangerous #UFCvegas40 @ufc @bisping — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 17, 2021

Just do your ground and pound but on the feet — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 17, 2021

I get what Ladd's coach is saying but maybe something tactical to help her out. Because right now the issue is the jab is taking the fight out of her. #UFCVegas40 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) October 17, 2021

UFC Vegas 40 Results: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont, Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 40. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.