Fighters React To Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont At UFC Vegas 40

Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont brought a technical approach to their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 40 event on Saturday night (October 16, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, Ladd was trying to counterstrike throughout. There wasn’t a lot of action as Dumont kept picking her shots and moving forward while Ladd didn’t do anything through the first two rounds. Ladd did go for a takedown in the third round yet Dumont stuffed it. Dumont did get a takedown in the fourth round, but Dumont scrambled on top to get in some strikes. They clinched to end the fight. Dumont was in clear control of the entire fight from the feet to the ground to the aggression and output. The judges gave the win to Dumont.
This was an important contest for both fighters. For Durmont, after she was KO’d by Meagan Anderson at UFC Norfolk in February 2020. she rebounded with back-to-back decision wins over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November 2020 and Felicia Spencer in May 2021. On the flip side, Ladd had gone even by losing to Germaine de Randamie at the UFC Sacramento, but came back with a TKO win over Yana Kunitskaya at UFC Washington in December 2019.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 40 Results: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont, Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 40. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.