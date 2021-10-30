Fighters React To Glover Teixeira Tapping Jan Blachowicz To Win Light Heavyweight Title At UFC 267

Jan Blachowicz made his latest light heavyweight title defense against Glover Teixeira.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday (October 30, 2021) at the UFC 267 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. The first round was all Teixeira, who scored an early takedown and worked him over with strikes. Jan started to let his hands go in the second round.

After stuffing a takedown, Jan landed a good combo before being taken down. Teixeira got his back and locked in the rear-naked choke for the win. Teixeira is the NEW champion.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

HE DID IT!@gloverteixeira is champion of the world at 42 years old 🏆 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/p4L5ibzk7P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 30, 2021

Blachowicz entered this fight after beating Israel Adesanya by decision at UFC 259 in his first title defense. He won the light heavyweight title with a TKO win over Dominick Reyes at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event. Before that, he got a first-round KO win over Corey Anderson at the UFC Rio Rancho event.

Teixeira went on a 5-fight winning streak to earn this title shot. He beat Thiago Santos with a rear-naked choke in November 2020, earned a second round TKO win over Anthony Smith at UFC Jacksonville in May 2020, and edged out Nikita Krylov at the UFC Vancouver event. He also got wins over Karl Roberson and Ion Cutelaba.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Woooow!!!!! What a story he did it!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2021

Teixeira keeping 40+ year old dreams alive!!! WOW!!! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 30, 2021

What a freaking moment for Glover Teixeira 🥺🥺 at 42!!! Never count this man out #UFC267 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) October 30, 2021

Wow!!! What a legend @gloverteixeira — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 30, 2021

Wow @gloverteixeira has done it ! Great job champ ! You deserve it ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 30, 2021

Wow !! Congrats to the new champ @gloverteixeira !!what a story !! — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) October 30, 2021

Good to see Glover get it done!! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

GLOVER TEXIERA!!! — Vinc Pichel 🇺🇸 (@FromHellPichel) October 30, 2021

That is awesome to see @gloverteixeira get the strap. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 30, 2021

Glover reminds me of the butler from mr deeds ..so nice lol — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 30, 2021

Smiling from ear to ear right now! So happy for this guy! ❤️ Congrats @gloverteixeira #UFC267 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 30, 2021

Glover Teixeira is like a fine wine, the older he gets the better he is.

This man is unbelievable!!!

Congratulations Champ 🏆 👏🏾 #UFC267 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 30, 2021

Congratulations champ @gloverteixeira just amazing to see 👏🏿👏🏿 #UFC267 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 30, 2021

UFC 267 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira, Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 267. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.