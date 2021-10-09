Fighters React To Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez At UFC Vegas 39

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez was a solid fight for a UFC main event.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 39 event on Saturday night (October 9, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, the opening round saw Rodriguez take it as she had much better striking than Dern, who had to extend a bit or rushed in to land her strikes. There was a clinch moment with Dern pushing for it, but Rodriguez locked her up and separated. Moving along, Dern scored a takedown and got her back after some back and forth. Dern moved over to full mount.
Rodriguez came out firing in the third frame while Dern had a hard time finding the range. Dern did try to clinch, but Rodriguez was landing big shots. The fourth round saw Dern bull rush and lose her target. Dern did get a takedown with 35 seconds left and got some strikes in. They went back to striking in the final round. The judges gave the win to Rodriguez.
This was an important contest for both fighters. After Dern lost to Amanda Ribas at the UFC Tampa event in October 2019, she ripped off four straight wins over Hannah Cifers, Randa Markos, Virna Jandiroba, and Nina Nunes. On the flip side, Rodriguez entered this fight with a 14-1–2 record and had gone 4-1-1 in the UFC including a TKO win over Amanda Ribas and a decision victory over Michelle Waterson in her previous fights.
Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
UFC Vegas 39 Results: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden
