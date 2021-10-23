Fighters React To Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC Vegas 41

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori brought a slugfest in their fight.
The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 41 event on Saturday night (October 23, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.
As seen in the fight, the first started with Costa falling only to get back to his feet. In the early going, Costa was landing some powerful body kicks, but started to become winded. Vettori did land some good combos and even cracked him with a left uppercut. Costa hurt him with a head kick and followed up with a flurry in the second round. There was an eye poke in the second round by Costa. Moving to the third round, Costa did get a takedown only for Marvin to get back on top in guard. Vettori got the fourth round with his volume of shots. They continued to exchange to close out the fight. Vettori got the decision win.
This was an important contest for both guys. Costa had his 12-fight winning streak snapped when he was beaten by Israel Adesanya by TKO in the second round at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event. On the flip side, Vettori Vettori had gone 5-2-1 in his last eight fights before losing in his previous fight to Adesanya by decision at UFC 263.
Let's see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:
