Fighters React To Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori At UFC Vegas 41

Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 41 event on Saturday night (October 23, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first started with Costa falling only to get back to his feet. In the early going, Costa was landing some powerful body kicks, but started to become winded. Vettori did land some good combos and even cracked him with a left uppercut. Costa hurt him with a head kick and followed up with a flurry in the second round. There was an eye poke in the second round by Costa. Moving to the third round, Costa did get a takedown only for Marvin to get back on top in guard. Vettori got the fourth round with his volume of shots. They continued to exchange to close out the fight. Vettori got the decision win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Costa had his 12-fight winning streak snapped when he was beaten by Israel Adesanya by TKO in the second round at the UFC UFC 253 pay-per-view event. On the flip side, Vettori Vettori had gone 5-2-1 in his last eight fights before losing in his previous fight to Adesanya by decision at UFC 263.

wow cost came out like it was the 1 round 😳#UFCvegas41 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 23, 2021

Thanks for that fight guys. That was close every round and neither of them gassed out 20+ lbs heavier than normal. One of the best of the year #UFCVegas41 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 23, 2021

How vettori toke them shots I'll never know #UFCVegas41 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) October 23, 2021

What a fight! Not happy with how he ended that 5th RD, but Vettori has nothing to hang his head about. That was a great performance from both men. Makes you wonder what this looks like at 185 lb, like it was intended to be. #UFCVegas41 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 23, 2021

Between getting 20% of Costa's purse, a win bonus, and what should be FotN, it's a pretty good pay day for Vettori. — BOOzanne (@SoozieCuzie) October 23, 2021

Stellar performance from Marvin . He shows up and fight ! #UFCVegas41 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 23, 2021

This made up for last weekend — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 23, 2021

Herzog Is one of the best refs! I love the point being taken tonight! Enforce the rules — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) October 23, 2021

Costa was 225 and Marvin weighed 206 lb fight day. https://t.co/i0akHsxvlO — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 23, 2021

Costa was kicking vettori like he was a punch bag and my man didn't even blink. Madness. #UFCVegas41 — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) October 23, 2021

My Opinion @MarvinVettori Can Stay at Light Heavyweight and Go For The Strap There Izzy Got Yo Number G #UFCVegas41 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) October 23, 2021

What a great main event. #ufc — Carlston Harris Moçambique (@carlstonMMA) October 23, 2021

