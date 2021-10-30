Fighters React To Petr Yan Outstriking Cory Sandhagen To Win Interim Title At UFC 267

As expected, Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen in a fight to crown the interim bantamweight title was exactly what he was hyped to be.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday (October 30, 2021) at the UFC 267 pay-per-view event from Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena. Sandhagen looked strong early as he was doing a nice job of mixing up strikes and kicks. At the end of the first round, Sandhagen looked for a single leg takedown, but Yann put a stop to it.

Yan came alive at the end of the second round. Again, Yan stuffed a takedown this round. The third round was wild as Yan dropped him and swarmed him with strikes, but Sandhagen managed to recover and got back to his feet. After stunning him in the fourth round, Sandhagen was taken down, but got right back up. Yan really came on this round as he walked him down. Yan landed a big head kick in the final round. A great fight. In the end, it was Yan winning by unanimous decision.

This was an important contest for both guys as the winner will get the next crack at current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who won the title from Yan by DQ thanks to an illegal knee strike.

highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:

Yan won the vacant bantamweight title when he scored a TKO win over Jose Aldo at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event but lost it in his previous fight by DQ to Aljamain Sterling when he hit him with an illegal knee strike at UFC 259. Before that, he had been on 10–fight winning streak with his previous three fights seeing him beat Urijah Faber by KO at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event, John Dodson by decision at the UFC on ESPN+ 3 from the O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic and Jimmie Rivera at the UFC 238

Sandhagen entered this fight after losing to TJ Dillashaw by decision at UFC Vegas 32 in July 2021. Before that, he had his seven-fight winning streak snapped when he got choked out by Aljamain Sterling at the UFC 250 pay-per-view event. He rebounded with a KO win over Frankie Edgar in February 2021 and a TKO win over Marlon Moraes at the October Fight Night event.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

These boys are scrapping! Incredible! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

Both of these guys have exceptional defense and movement, it’s beautiful to watch. #UFC267 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 30, 2021

Yan vs Sandhagen is on fire 🔥 wow what a fight #UFC267 — Pedro Munhoz (@PedroMunhozmma) October 30, 2021

What a freakin fight!! 😜#UFC267 — Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) October 30, 2021

Sandhagen is a real fighter, fighting a smart fight then got caught and fot thru it #respect #UFCabuDhabi #UFC267 — Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) October 30, 2021

Beautiful display of high level mma striking from both of these guys #UFC267 — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) October 30, 2021

Savage scrap championship rounds should look like this epic 🏆 @ufc #UFC267 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) October 30, 2021

Bantamweight scrap #UFC267

5th round , what y’all think. — Raphael Assuncao (@RaphaAssuncao) October 30, 2021

What an amazing fight!!! #UFC267 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) October 30, 2021

Absolute beasts!! Well done lads 👏#UFC267 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 30, 2021

Brilliant fight men! I have it 48-47 for Yan. You earned this first ass whooping! Rest up and enjoy the work you did. I’ll see you soon! #UFC267 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

How was that unanimous!! #UFC267 — Erick Gonzalez 👻🌶 (@GhostPepper_UFC) October 30, 2021

Run it back!!! — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) October 30, 2021

Fantastic co main event, congrats to Yan, he earned that belt #UFC267 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 30, 2021

Hats off fellas! Amazing performance from both men! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) October 30, 2021

