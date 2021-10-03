Fighters React To Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker At UFC Vegas 38

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker was not what everyone had hoped to see.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 38 event on Saturday night (, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the first round was skippable and that’s putting it lightly. There was little to no action aside from a few leg kicks. Moving along to the second round, Santos went for a takedown, but Walker stuffed it and they landed shots when getting up. Through the third round, Walker started to get more loose with his strikes, but wasn’t throwing in volume. Santos was out landing him. Walker had the advantage in the fourth round. They continued to strike in the fifth round. Santos cracked him with a big right hand. A very close fight due to lack of output. The judges gave the win to Santos by decision.

This was an important contest for both guys. Santos had dropped four straight losses before this fight. Santo dropped a split decision loss to then-UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event in July 201, Glover Teixeira via submission in November 2020 and then a decision defeat to Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 259. On the flip side, Walker dropped a decision loss to Nikita Krylov in March 2020, but rebounded with a KO win over Ryan Spann in September 2020 heading into the fight.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Congratulations @TMarretaMMA for the win and the baby — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 3, 2021

Super close fight, the 2 had too much respect for their striking #UFCVegas38 @ufc @dc_mma — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 3, 2021

That was the slowest Brazilian dance I've ever seen, and I watch a lot of videos on Worldstar #UFCVegas38 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 3, 2021

Wow that was 🗑 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 3, 2021

No one wins this fight…… — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 3, 2021

Should go to Thiago.

Good to see him wim again. 🤙🏼@ufc#ufcvegas38 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 3, 2021

Who’s winning not the spectator — said yokub (@SaidYokubMMA) October 3, 2021

10 more mins and still not 1 jab lmao these boys in trouble!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 3, 2021

wouldn't want to be one of the judges right now #UFCVegas38 @ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) October 3, 2021

Hands up, chin down, throw some punches!!! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) October 3, 2021

Walker has 0 entering strategy @ufc — said yokub (@SaidYokubMMA) October 3, 2021

I feel like nothing as happened this whole fight — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 3, 2021

