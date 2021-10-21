Francesco Facchinetti Files Assault Charges Against Conor McGregor

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has filed assault charges against Conor McGregor following an alleged altercation between the two at a hotel party.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is accused of having struck Francesco Facchinetti without provocation over the weekend. At the time, the DJ stated that he intended to sue McGregor, but we have now learned through a CNN report that he has filed criminal charges against McGregor.

“He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped,” Facchinetti told CNN.

As Facchinetti may be alluding to, this is not the first time McGregor has been in entangled with the law. In 2018, McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief following the infamous bus attack incident prior to UFC 223. The following year, he had a pair of incidents that led to charges, including smashing a civilian’s cell phone and punching a man in an Irish pub.

McGregor’s most recent controversy was a run-in with musician Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 Video Music Awards. Photos captured McGregor attempting to attack Kelly on the red carpet of the event. Facchinetti now claims that McGregor had better luck this time when targeting a musician, at his expense.

The Italian DJ now hopes that the hotel where the alleged assault took place, The St. Regis Rome, was able to capture the altercation on video. Here is a statement a company spokesman issued on the matter:

“We continue to offer the police our full support in their investigation, and have shared all available CCTV with them.”

Conor McGregor most recently competed at UFC 264 in a losing effort against Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a broken leg during the bout and is currently recovering from surgery.

MMA News will keep you in the loop on the latest updates on this developing story.