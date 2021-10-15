Francis Ngannou Losing Hope That Jon Jones Fight Will Ever Happen

It seems that we might not get Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones after all.

A potential fight between Ngannou and Jones has been the talk of the town since “The Predator” won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic early this year. In fact, with Jones hard at work to bulk up for a heavyweight move, there was even a point where it seemed like the fight was happening sooner, rather than later.

However, in the wake of the most recent arrest from Jones, Ngannou is not sure that this fight will ever happen. Speaking on The MMA Hour, the champ explained that between Jones’s uncertain future and the issues he has with the UFC himself, he is not holding his breath for this fight to ever go down.

“At this point, I don’t know much about what will happen in the future. But I don’t stress about that, what will happen will happen. I wish that (the Jones) fight will happen, but I don’t know about it anymore. But it will be okay. There’s so much good fights out there. If everything goes right, there’s so much fights that you can do that would be a good fight, so you let everything go.”

It would certainly be disappointing if Francis Ngannou never ends up fighting Jon Jones, considering how interesting the stylistic matchup between the two would be. That being said, as the champ alluded to, there are other interesting fights out there down the line, even though they would likely be a step down from the super fight with Jones.

First things first, he will be taking on Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, in January. If he is able to unify his heavyweight title here, against the interim champ, there are a lot of interesting steps to take next, with or without Jones.

