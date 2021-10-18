Georges St-Pierre Reveals The Greatest Moment Of His MMA Careers

Georges St-Pierre has a ton of moments from his MMA career that stand out like winning two UFC titles, fighting at home in Montreal, and the massive crowd in Toronto, but one moment still sticks out as the greatest.

According to St-Pierre, he says the greatest moment of his career is when he beat matt Serra in the rematch in his home city of Montreal, Quebec. It also served as St-Pierre exacting his revenge over Serra following his shocking loss to lose his belt.

“There’s so many, but my number-one is when I beat Matt Serra in Montreal (Quebec, Canada) – because it was at the time when the sport (of MMA) was not really accepted by the media,” St-Pierre said in a UFC promo clip for the Hall of Fame (via Sportskeeda). “And after that night, everything changes. And it was a great opportunity for me to perform in front of all my family and friends.”

Image Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

That night on April 19, 2008, will always be not just a special night for St-Pierre but for Canadian MMA. As “GSP” says, it was a special night as MMA was not very popular in Canada, but it has since become a hotbed and a destination Dana White says they have to go as much as possible.

Georges St-Pierre has not fought since UFC 217 in November of 2017 where he made his return to the sport up a weight class and submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title. He then retired months after the fight citing medical issues. The Canadian was linked to a super fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it couldn’t come to fruition and now it’s highly unlikely St-Pierre will ever fight again.W

In his career, St-Pierre holds notable wins over B.J. Penn, Matt Hughes, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, Jake Shields, Dan Hardy, and Johny Hendricks among countless others.

What is your favorite memory from Georges St-Pierre’s career?