Gina Carano Set To Star In New Western Movie Alongside Donald Cerrone

Gina Carano will be back on the big screen.

Earlier this year, Carano was removed from “The Mandalorian” over a series of controversial social media posts. Since then, however, she signed a starring and production deal with the conservative website The Daily Wire. Now, she has booked her second movie which will be a Western movie.

She had already been announced to star in the movie which will be called “White Knuckle,” which is based on a book of the same name from writer Eric Red. The former MMA fighter’s focus, however, will be on this movie called “Terror on the Prairie” with a release date expected in early 2022.

According to MMAFighting, Terror on the Prarie is about a pioneering family that fights back against a gang of vicious outlaws that is terrorizing them on their newly built farm in the great plains of Montana. Carano will serve as the star of the project, which is also filming in Montana with Dallas Sonnier (“Bone Tomahawk”) serving as producer with Michael Polish (“Northfolk,” “The Astronaut Farmer”) directing the movie.

Gina Carano (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty)

Gina Carano will also not be the only MMA fighter starring in the movie as UFC fighter, Donald Cerrone has already been booked for the movie. Cerrone was also a part of Mark Wahlberg’s movie, Spencer Confidential which was on Netflix.

Carano last competed in MMA back in 2009 where she made her Strikeforce debut and headlined the card against Cris Cyborg for the featherweight title. She ended her MMA career with a record of 7-1 and holds notable wins over Kaitlin Young, Tonya Evinger, and Julie Kedzie.

Cerrone, meanwhile, last fought back in May where he suffered a TKO loss to Alex Morono. He’s winless in his last six, as he’s 0-5 with one No Contest and has now hinted at a return to the lightweight in early 2022.

Will you be watching this new Gina Carano movie?