Glover Teixeira Would Not Immediately Retire After UFC 267 Title Win

Glover Teixeira is heading into the end of his fighting career and he knows it.

With over ten years in the UFC and 20 fights, Glover Teixeira is nearing the end of his career. The ultimate feather in his cap would be winning the light heavyweight title against Jan Blackowicz at UFC 267. That is the plan for Teixeira, but if he wins the title in Abu Dhabi, he won’t immediately hang up his gloves. He wants to defend the title a bit before retirement.

“It’s not easy at this age. So I say another year, maybe,” Teixeira told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “I’ll say this title fight and maybe defending the title one or two times next year, and call it a day, you know what I mean?”

Teixeira’s last title fight was back in 2014 when he lost to Jon Jones. He has worked hard and fought some of the best to ensure he would get one more shot at the belt. When he finally gets his hands on the belt he isn’t going to let it go so easily.





“I feel like if you win the title, you have to defend it,” Teixeira said. “You have to defend it; you have to go out there and defend the belt. Everything’s possible, man. Like Cormier was doing amazing at an early age, why (did) he stop? Because he knows how hard it is to fight at that level at that age.”

Today, just two days before his big UFC 267 fight, Teixeira turned 42. Teixeira mention Cormier, who retired at 41. He was also at the top of his game when he walked away, but for Teixeira, it seems he has more in the tank. Over the last three years, he has strung together five amazing wins, four of which were finishes. Now at 42, he is still submitting guys much younger than him.

