Henry Cejudo And Zhang Weili Put Rose Namajunas On Notice

Former flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is helping out another former UFC champion, Zhang Weili.

Henry Cejudo has many accomplishments on his resume. He was an Olympic wrestling gold medalist, he was a UFC duel division champion, now he can add a coach to his list of accolades. Cejudo was seen recently training with former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili as she prepares for her title fight rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 268 in November.

The two of them posted a photo together on Cejudo’s Instagram with a warning to Namajunas. You can find the photo below.

“Lock your doors, hide your thugs and give us all the roses 🌹 because Weili 2.0 is coming! #andnew,” Cejudo wrote.

Weili lost her title to Namajunas back in April at UFC 261. Namajunas handed Weili her first-ever knockout and her first loss in eight years. Recruiting the help of Cejudo and his high-level wrestling skills will only benefit Weili against the dangerous Namajunas.

Weili isn’t the only former champ that Cejudo is lending his services to now that he is retired. He is also helping out his predecessor, Deiveson Figueiredo. Figueiredo will be looking to get his belt back when he faces off against Brandon Moreno in their trilogy fight.

Not to be outdone by his pupils, Cejudo continues to tease a comeback and would like to see featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the Octagon. Cejudo has also expressed interest in fighting TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. These may be empty threats at this time, but many MMA fighters have made it a trend to return from retirement in the past.