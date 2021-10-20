Henry Cejudo Roasts Tyron Woodley As Second-Most Cringy MMA Fighter

It’s no secret that Henry Cejudo is seen by many as the ‘king of cringe’ in MMA, but he thinks former UFC champion Tyron Woodley isn’t far off.

Cejudo has remained in the public eye despite retiring from the UFC following his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Aside from his greatness inside of the Octagon, he was (and still is, to an extent) known as a bit of an odd character in the eyes of many fans.

But Cejudo thinks Woodley deserves to be in the conversation when discussing the most cringe athletes in combat sports today.

Henry Cejudo blasts Tyron Woodley, labels him as second-most cringe

“He’s just so cringey,” Cejudo said during a recent interview with MMA Mania. “The dude has an ‘I love you, Jake Paul’ tattoo on his middle finger. But I’ll tell you what, he can promote a fight. He’s got a mouthpiece on ’em, but his actions don’t speak louder than his words. He lost to a YouTuber.”

“Colby Covington, he’s playing a character,” Cejudo continued. “But, Tyron Woodley, he just doesn’t see it. It’s gone wild.”

Woodley recently lost his boxing debut to YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul by a split decision, and is vying for an immediate rematch. Paul has made his opinions about a rematch clear and is turning his attention to a potential fight with Tommy Fury.

As for Cejudo, he’s contemplated returning to the UFC to challenge for the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. The two combatants have gone back and forth in the media and online in recent months. Cejudo has also hinted at a return to bantamweight to fight either Aljamain Sterling or Petr Yan.

It’s safe to say that Cejudo isn’t a fan of Woodley’s approach to promoting fights, but the self-proclaimed cringe king isn’t willing to leave the throne anytime soon.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Tyron Woodley is right behind him on the cringe meter?