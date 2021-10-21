Israel Adesanya Calls Paulo Costa ‘Broken’ Ahead Of UFC Vegas 41

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Paulo Costa is up to the task ahead of his fight against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41.

Costa vs. Vettori is an important fight in the UFC’s middleweight division, as both fighters look to earn another shot at Adesanya. Both fighters have similar styles and are both coming off losses to the champion.

Adesanya has serious questions about Costa’s mental approach to fighting ahead of UFC Vegas 41, especially after he knocked him out at UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya Has Doubts About Paulo Costa After Knocking Him Out

“I feel like I broke this guy. I feel like he broke mentally,” Adesanya said in a video on his YouTube channel. “Because that air of invincibility that he had: gone. He believed his hype off the fuckin’ Romero fight. He thought, ‘I’m invincible. I walked down this guy who everyone said was (a monster). I beat him badly after he was threatening me, saying he’s gonna kill me.”

“So for me, it’s hard to see him regain that confidence he had,” Adesanya continued. “That bravado he had, the way he thought, ‘No one could ever knock me out. I’m Paulo Costa!’ All that kind of s**t.”

During the buildup to their fight at UFC 253, Costa was felt by many to be a potential matchup nightmare for Adesanya and most middleweights. However, Adesanya barely seemed to break a sweat as he put on a technical showcase against Costa.

Costa will have the opportunity to prove Adesanya wrong this weekend against Vettori, in one of the biggest main events to wrap up 2021. Adesanya will face Robert Whittaker next in a title rematch, but the Costa/Vettori winner could potentially get the next title shot and a chance at revenge.

