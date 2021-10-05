Israel Adesanya Pokes Fun At Jon Jones’ Loving Video With Fiancée

Israel Adesanya is making good on the ammunition given to him by Jon Jones’ personal life and has fired off another shot at his nemesis.

Jon Jones has dominated the headlines as of late after being charged with battery domestic violence late September. Jones has had other run-ins with the law during his time as a professional athlete, but this was the first time charges were brought against him in direct connection to his family life.

Last week, troubling details of the altercation between Jones and his fiancée, Jessie Moses, were alleged in a police report. The couple took to social media to show that all is well on the home front. The two shared smooches and kisses for the camera as a show of unity and reconciliation.

Adesanya Trolls Jon Jones’ Loving Reconciliation Video

Israel Adesanya had already commented on the domestic violence charge when he theorized that this was not the first time Jones and Moses had a physical altercation. Over the weekend, Adesanya also reacted to the video between Jones and Moses that celebrated the couple’s loyalty. The thing is, Adesanya believes the loyalty put on display was inauthentic and coerced by a domineering Jon Jones.

The post shows a meme of an angry male shouting over someone, with Adesanya including the following captions:

“How I imagine Jon Jones talking to his wife“

“I said we kissing for Instagram.“

“Keeping up appearances“

“Keeping up with the Jones’s.“

The tweet also included a DM from a fan who came to Jones’s defense.

“Bro you should lay off him, you don’t know what he’s going through.”

Adesanya responded to this suggestion with a meme of the fictional character Borat shouting “Not!!!” followed by the accompanying words from The Last Style Bender: “Fuck that piece of shit” along with a crying laughing emoji.

The social media beef between Jones and Adesanya had quieted since Adesanya suffered his first career defeat at the hands of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Jones declared the feud over at that point and stated that he had no desire of fighting Adesanya anymore.

Meanwhile, Adesanya remained optimistic that the fight will take place at some point in the future. If he continues to provoke Jones with public taunting such as the above tweet, he might just be right.