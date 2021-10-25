Israel Adesanya Provides Commentary On Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

Israel Adesanya is back for another round of analysis on this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

Last week, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya gave a thorough breakdown of the Costa/Vettori main event. However, despite the in-depth analysis, he ultimately stated that he didn’t really care what unfolded when the fight took place but did express a hope that his “children” performed to the best of their abilities.

So was Adesanya a proud “father?” What was he thinking while he was watching the fight between two past nemeses in real-time? We’ve got those answers for you below in a video Adesanya posted on his YouTube channel the day after the fight.

Marvin Vettori earned the 48-46 unanimous decision over Costa at the conclusion of the bout. You can catch the rest of the UFC Vegas 41 results here.

Did you enjoy Israel Adesanya’s “commentary” on the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori UFC Vegas 41 main event?