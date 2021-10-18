Jake Paul Has A Dare For “Coked-Up” Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has issued a dare to Conor McGregor after his alleged incident in Italy.

According to reports, over the weekend, McGregor allegedly assaulted Italian DJ and television personality, Francesco Facchinetti. The report states that the Irishman attacked him at an event leaving him with a broken nose.

McGregor was in Italy on a holiday as he and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, baptized the couple’s third-born child, Rían at the Vatican in Rome before he was presented the key to the city. The reports state that McGregor attacked the DJ unprovoked which has led to Paul taking a shot at the former UFC champ-champ.

Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !! https://t.co/CZfPtJApGo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 17, 2021

“Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try to do something when you see me !!,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Jake Paul say something about Conor McGregor’s latest incident. The brash YouTuber-turned-boxer has been angling for a fight with the Irishman since he started boxing professionally and making waves in the combat sports world. He has publicly sent him a couple of offers and even had even created a necklace of McGregor knocked out and sent it to Poirier to try and get under the Irishman’s skin.

Paul is 4-0 as a boxer and coming off a split decision win over Tyron Woodley back in August. He is in talks to face Tommy Fury next and perhaps with a win, the McGregor fight would happen if the UFC allows it as it would be a massive fight. However, as long as the Irishman is under UFC contract, it seems highly unlikely a fight between the two will happen.

As for McGregor, this is just the latest incident he has been involved in as he recently got into a skirmish with multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly. McGregor last fought back at UFC 264 in July, where he suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in a fight he broke his leg in.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s dare to Conor McGregor?