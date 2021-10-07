Jake Paul Offers Tommy Fury A Bet After Tyson’s Comments

Jake Paul has issued a unique bet to Tommy Fury after his half-brother, Tyson Fury’s recent comments.

On Wednesday ahead of Fury’s heavyweight title defense against Deontay Wilder, he was asked about Tommy possibly boxing Paul. It’s an intriguing matchup and Fury made it clear his half-brother better win or else he’d retire him from boxing.

“His name’s Fury,” said Tyson Fury during an interview with Boxing Social. “If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name… If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. He’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy.”

To no surprise, Paul heard of those comments and now issued a bet to Tommy Fury after Tyson’s comments.

The Bet:



Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..



So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.



However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2021

“The Bet: Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name.. So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k. However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year.”

The bet is an interesting twist and it’s not the first time Paul has issued bets to his opponent. He offered Ben Askren that if Askren won, he would double his purse but if he lost, Askren would donate his purse to Paul’s charity of choice. “Funky” never took it but in his next fight, Paul made the tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley which was accepted and Woodley did get the tattoo.

As of right now, Tommy Fury has not responded to Jake Paul’s bet. Whether or not he takes it is uncertain, but the hope is regardless of the bet or not, the fight between Fury and Paul happens next. The fight has not been agreed to but Fury did say on Wednesday they are in negotiations and he wants it to happen in December.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s bet to Tommy Fury?