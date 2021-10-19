Jan Blachowicz & Corey Anderson Exchange Blows Over Top LHW Label

Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson are reigniting their feud over social media.

Corey Anderson was riding high following his first-round finish over Ryan Bader this past Saturday night in the semifinals of the Bellator light heavyweight Grand Prix. That was until he got a Tweet sent his way from his former opponent Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz called out Anderson following his win.

Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I've slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best?



Maybe I've punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There's levels to this. 🤦‍♂️ — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 18, 2021

“Hold up… So a guy who bolted from the UFC after I’ve slept him and almost made him retire, got a couple of wins in the 2nd league and claims he is the best?” Blachowicz wrote. “Maybe I’ve punched him to hard… No class in win or defeat Corey. There’s levels to this.”

Blachowicz holds a win over Anderson from back when they fought in the UFC at UFC Fight Night 167. He took a moment out from his own fight preparations to remind Anderson exactly who the light heavyweight king is. Anderson didn’t just take this insult, he came back with a little trash-talking himself.

🤣🤣🤣 Let's not forget. What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted "I need to go home and rethink my career".



Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) but I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that. https://t.co/q5kSRUVt48 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 18, 2021

“Let’s not forget,” Anderson responded. “What happened to you the 1st time I left you looking like elephant man. And you posted “I need to go home and rethink my career”. Yea I got knocked out in our 2nd fight (lucky punch?) but I made you my broad for 15 min straight nothing lucky about that.”

Anderson left the UFC back in 2020 right after the second bout with Blackowicz. He went on to sign with Bellator and has won all three of his bouts with the new organization. Anderson is just one fight away from bringing home the Bellator light heavyweight title. As for Blachowicz, following his win over Anderson, he went on to win the UFC 205 pound title and is about it defend it for the second time when he takes on Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

