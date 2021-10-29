Blachowicz On Teixeira: “Age Is Something That You Can’t Stop”

Jan Blachowicz knows that time is ticking on the career of Glover Teixeira.

Few expected to see Teixeira back in title contention after fighting Jon Jones for the strap in 2014. Yet alas, at age 42, the Brazilian will be facing champ Blachowicz for what will surely be his final chance to get the belt around his waist.

That said, Blachowicz is aware that the window is closing on Teixeira’s career, as he explained in a recent interview with TSN. While he is understanding of the position of his opponent, the champ says that this will likely bring the best version of Teixeira to the Octagon, as he is facing the end of his career.

“I believe he will be in the best shape ever because it could be his last chance for a title shot. One of the last fights in his career, because age is something that you can’t stop. So he’s going to do everything to get the belt and I have to be ready for everything. He’s going to be the best version of himself, but that don’t change anything because I will also be the best version of myself and I will defend the belt,” Blachowicz said.

To be clear, Glover Teixeira has expressed no plans to retire if he loses to Jan Blachowicz, but there is no denying that he is closer to that point than not. So it is good to see the champ expecting an all out war with the Brazilian, knowing that Teixeira has virtually nothing to lose heading into this contest.

Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira is set to headline UFC 267, which is set to go down this weekend. While this card is traditionally one that would air on pay-per-view, it will actually be taking place on ESPN+ for no additional charges, meaning that fans can watch this, as well as the interim title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, without shelling out $70.