Jan Blachowicz: “I Will Come Back; I Am Not A Quitter; I Am Not A Coward”

Jan Blachowicz isn’t wasting much time thinking about what’s next for his career after losing to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

In arguably one of the biggest upsets of 2021, the 42-year-old Teixeira finally broke through during his legendary career to submit Blachowicz in the second round and earn the UFC light heavyweight title. He became the oldest first-time UFC champion in modern history.

Blachowicz seemed to take the loss in stride during his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, and that carried over to the post-fight press conference. Speaking with reporters following the defeat, Blachowicz explained what he feels went wrong for him at UFC 267.

Jan Blachowicz Vows To Return After Stunning Loss

“It wasn’t me. I don’t want to explain myself,” Blachowicz said. It is what it is. But it’s not over. I am not a quitter. I will not go anywhere I will come back. I need to rest, think a little bit.”

“I am not a coward. I will not quit,” Blachowicz continued. “And you’re gonna see me in the Octagon again.”

Blachowicz went on to tease a potential return to fighting in March of next year, against another top contender in the light heavyweight division. As for Teixeira, he’ll more than likely face Jiri Prochazka for his first title defense at a later date.

He also issued the following statement on Instagram following the loss:

“Today I left the legendary polish power in the hotel room. Congrats to Glover, who won fair and square, well deserved. Remember that the last pages of my story are still unwritten. Thank you for all the support.”

Blachowicz earned the vacant title over Dominick Reyes at UFC 253, before successfully defending the belt against Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Leading up to his loss to Teixeira, he had won five fights in a row in a career resurgence.

The light heavyweight division is deep with talent, and Blachowicz may have to work his way back to another title shot with a couple of wins. But, Blachowicz sounds optimistic about his chances of eventually earning UFC gold once again.

