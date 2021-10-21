Joanna Jędrzejczyk Just Got Even More Deadly

Joanna Jędrzejczyk was already a dominant fighter, but after moving up a belt in BJJ, she is now even more dangerous.

Recently Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s name has been in the mouths of the top UFC strawweights. She has been called out to fight and criticized for her lack of activity. It seems that even though Jędrzejczyk has not been in the UFC Octagon, that doesn’t mean she isn’t putting in the work. Jędrzejczyk posted a photo on her Instagram showing that she was promoted to blue belt by her coach.

“I didn’t expect blue belt promotion,” Jędrzejczyk wrote on Instagram. “Thank You. Actually, a few days ago I wanted to post about the rankings. I’m super happy that I went up in the UFC rankings- Women’s P4P 5 and Strawweight 2. There’s lots of rumors about my fighting career, retirement, and that I shouldn’t be in the rankings because I haven’t fought for more than 19 months. I’m super happy and proud of myself being very high in the rankings but rankings don’t fight. I don’t care who I’ll be fighting. No 10, 5, 1, white, blue, black, or pink belt.”

Her position in the rankings has just gone up despite her last fight being back in March of 2020. Jędrzejczyk had one of the best championship runs in the strawweight division from 2015-2017. She defended her title five times before losing to Rose Namajunas. Since the title loss, Jędrzejczyk has gone 2-4, have some call for her retirement. She shuts this idea down in the post.

“One more thing Girls,” Jędrzejczyk continued. “Do not complain about me being high in the rankings. I did my part already but I know there is much more to come. Take my place. I don’t care. I know my value and I know who I am. ALWAYS UFC SOLDIER.”

Jędrzejczyk has shown that she doesn’t have to fight at this time. Even Dana White used her as an example of how well the fighters are paid. Jędrzejczyk has made a legacy in the strawweight division and could have the opportunity to jump back in on her terms. Known by fans as “Joanna Violence,” she holds some of the best striking in the UFC. Now, she is more prepared on the ground.

Do you think Joanna Jędrzejczyk will return to the UFC soon, and will she get another title shot?