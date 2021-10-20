Joaquin Buckley Will Take On Abdul Razak Alhassan On Jan. 15

Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan, two heavy-hitting middleweights are set to meet at the UFC event being held on Jan. 15.

A clash of knockout specialists is on tap for a UFC event this winter. Joaquin Buckley will look to continue his streak of KO wins as he takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan. Neither of these two men are currently ranked in the UFC middleweight division, but that could change if they show the KO skills they are both known for. News of the fight was confirmed by multiple sources, but originally by MMA Ideas.

Not much is known about this event as of yet, but it will most likely be held in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX. Interestingly this is the 200th Fight Night event in the UFC. The event will reportedly be headlined by a featherweight bout featuring Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

Buckley will be coming into this fight having won his last outing against Antônio Arroyo via KO. Buckley burst into the limelight with his spectacular spinning back kick KO of Impa Kasanganay. Since then he has racked up three performance of the night bonuses and is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division.

Alhassan has had some fame himself. His last head kick KO win over Alessio Di Chirico was featured on Sportscenter and earned him a fight bonus as well. Prior to that, however, Alhassan had dropped three in a row. He also had some trouble cutting weight in the past and of his three losses in the UFC, he missed weight for two. Since making the jump to middleweight, Alhassan is now 1-1 and looking to make a run of it in this new division.

Do you think we will see another highlight KO finish from either of these two men on Jan. 15?