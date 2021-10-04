Joe Rogan Faces Backlash From Holocaust Survivor After Posting Video

Joe Rogan is in hot water after sharing a ‘freedom video’ which indirectly juxtaposes modern America with images of Nazi Germany.

Produced by Samuel Rivera Films, the short video is narrated by Joe Rogan. It begins with Rogan imploring Americans to understand that freedom and liberty are the most important values in society today. Rogan contends that liberties in the U.S. are slowly being stripped away as government mandates remain the norm. With sanctions for the pandemic continuing to shutter businesses and upend life, Rogan’s video presented images from the Holocaust and Nazi Germany to effectively relay his position on the controversial matter.

In response to the provocative video, a Holocaust survivor named Gidon Lev took issue with Rogan’s message. Lev produced two TikTok videos responding to Rogan. In essence, Lev feels Rogan’s message fell on deaf ears. Lev maintains that the video is “not promoting freedom, but promoting hate’. With images of Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany showed throughout Rogan’s video, the 86-year old survivor believes the UFC color analyst lacks sensitivity.

“I am an 86-year-old-survivor of the Holocaust and saw your video on American freedom and the Covid-19 vaccine. It included images of the Holocaust and of Adolf Hitler, the monster who murdered my father, 26 members of my family, and 6 million Jews and others in gas chambers, in ditches, in firing squads, and even in gas trucks,” Lev said.

“You want to speak about freedom? You are absolutely not promoting freedom, but promoting hate, antisemitism, and possibly even more violence and constant hate. You should apologize to us all, remove the video immediately. It is disgusting and thoughtless and careless, and I am shocked by your lack of sensitivity,” Lev added.

Not only did the Holocaust survivor demand an apology, but he also asked Joe Rogan to remove the video altogether. The freedom video has certainly rustled some feathers, enough that Gidon Lev has described it as anti-Semitic and geared toward hate speech.

As of this writing, Joe Rogan’s freedom video is still posted on his Instagram page with nearly 6 million views.

