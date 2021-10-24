[ARCHIVES] Jon Jones’ Attorney Says USADA Confirmed Contamination

[MMA NEWS ARCHIVES]

Here is a look back at a story published five years ago to this day, documenting a major update surrounding Jon Jones‘ numerous drug test issues. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 24, 2016, 10:54 AM]

According to Jon Jones’ attorney, Howard Jacobs, former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones could be standing inside an Octagon again a lot sooner than it seemed like he would.

Jacobs appeared as a guest on The Luke Thomas Show recently and spoke about what the Jones camp expects in terms of seeing out the process related to his questionable USADA Anti-Doping Policy violation back at UFC 200 in July.

“We’ve been able to establish the source of the prohibited substances. It came from a product that Jon took that was not labeled with either of these substances. We had it tested, the product was contaminated with both of them. I know USADA also independently had the product tested; their testing confirms what we found. We then sent essentially the same pills that we had had tested to be tested by USADA’s lab, which also found the same thing. So pretty much every time it’s been tested, it’s shown that the product is contaminated with both clomiphene and Letrozole, the two substances (Jones tested positive for).”

“Bones” Jones faces his arbitration hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) on October 31st, where he could be looking at as much as a one-year suspension or as little as no suspension.

“It should definitely lead to a significant reduction, that’s our position. The way the anti-doping rules, at least with the UFC program, are written, they mirror the World Anti-Doping Code to some extent. There are some differences but essentially in a case like this you can’t argue that you have no fault if you take a supplement or product that’s contaminated but you can argue that you’re not significantly at fault, which gives you the ability to argue for a reduced sanction. So the sanction range under the UFC rules would be between a warning at a minimum and of course the maximum is at a year.”