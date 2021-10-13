Jon Jones Denies Assaulting Fiancée & Comments On Gym Ban

Jon Jones has issued his first statement after the news broke that he has been banned from Jackson Wink MMA and has also denied assaulting his fiancée.

Earlier today, Coach Mike Winkeljohn of Jackson Wink MMA revealed that longtime team member Jon Jones has been banned from the gym. Winkeljohn left the door open for him to return to the gym at some point if Jones is able to remain sober for an undisclosed period of time. Until then, it is with a heavy heart that the coach made someone he views as a “younger brother” persona non grata in the gym Jones has called home throughout his career.

The decision was made after disturbing details were released of Jones’ battery domestic violence arrest last month, among other charges. Jones has already vowed to remove alcohol from his life forever, but until Winkeljohn sees proof, he felt that tough love was in order. He also thought that a message of accountability had to be sent to other gym members.

Jon Jones Reacts To Being “Kicked Out” Of Gym

Shortly after the story of Winkeljohn’s decision began circulating, Jones reacted to the news in a since-deleted tweet. The MMA great seemed to imply that the “ban” from Winkeljohn was more of a separation from only one particular coach.

“Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much. Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues..” the tweet reads.

Jon Jones Denies Assaulting Fiancée

In the police report of Jones’ latest arrest, his fiancee, Jessie Moses, is quoted as saying Jones pulled her hair to prevent her from leaving the hotel room but did not get “too physical” with her. There were also accounts that she had a bloody nose and a swollen lower lip. Additionally, when police officers inspected the room, they found blood on the bedsheets and the room in disarray.

After reading these details, Jones was already convicted in the court of public opinion by many. For the first time since the incident, Jones directly addressed what happened that night.

I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing. — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“I love how people are imagining the worst possible situation in their heads and making it somehow factual. I never hit my fiancé and our daughters were woken up after our confrontation. My daughters didn’t see or hear us arguing.”

That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“That’s really the only thing I care to clarify.. outside of that, looking forward to moving forward without alcohol. It’s the first time in my life where I’m actually ready to quit. Glad to have the support of my fiancé, family friends and fans.”

When a fan replied to the above tweet telling him that actions speak louder than words, Jones responded with acknowledgment.

Yep I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that. I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest https://t.co/yTzrpVv7wu — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 13, 2021

“Yep I totally understand that, that’s why I’m not going to do some big PR stunt, hire a publicist. I’m not gonna do anything like that. I know it’s real. I know that I’m ready. Time will take care of the rest,” Jones wrote.

Jones is due to appear in court on October 26 for the battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle charges from last month. As of this writing, he is still expected to make his heavyweight debut early next year, despite some arguing that he should be released from the UFC.

What are your thoughts Jon Jones’ first tweets since his latest arrest?