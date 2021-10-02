Jon Jones Posts Update On His Relationship With Fiancée Jessie Moses

By all appearances, it is all love in the Jon Jones household after a week rife with drama.

Last weekend, Jon Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence (misdemeanor) and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. The domestic violence charge comes as a result of Jones allegedly pulling the hair of his fiancée, Jessie Moses, in an attempt to prevent her from leaving their Caesars Palace hotel room in Las Vegas during a late-night altercation.

Nonetheless, Moses would ultimately flee and attempt to get a new room key according to the police report. The report also alleges that Jones’ youngest daughter requested that hotel security call the police.

According to the additional details that were released earlier this week, police found blood on the bedsheets and the room in disarray upon inspecting the scene of the alleged altercation. Moses is said to have also had a bloody nose and a swollen lower lip, yet she claimed that Jones did not get “too physical” with her and she refused medical attention.

In his first statement since the incident, Jones vowed to leave alcohol in his past forever. Friday night, a week to the day of this latest arrest, Jones released an Instagram video showing himself and Moses doting on one another with smooches and kisses, captioned with a heart emoji.

The words “And I’ll stay with you, Oh I will stay with you through the ups and the downs” scrolls across the bottom of the brief video.

The parents of three have been together for over 10 years and are still apparently looking ahead to spending many more decades together, with this traumatic weekend placed in the rearview of their road ahead as a family.

Jon Jones has a court appearance date of October 26 in relation to last weekend’s charges.