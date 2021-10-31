Jon Jones Trashes Blachowicz Following His Loss To Teixeira

Jon Jones has rubbed salt into the wounds of Jan Blachowicz following his title loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

After almost 20 years as a professional mixed martial artist, Teixeira on Saturday finally captured the UFC belt that had eluded him for so long. The 42-year-old dominated Blachowicz, taking him to the ground with ease and finishing the fight with a rear-naked choke in round two. Teixeira, who lost to Jones in their 2014 title bout, is now the oldest UFC light heavyweight in history.

For Blachowicz, the loss ends his five-fight win-streak, which included victories over Corey Anderson, Dominick Reyes, and Israel Adesanya—the latter being his first and only title defense. The 38-year-old became the king of the 205-pound division last year after a devastating KO victory over Reyes—a matchup which resulted from Jones’ vacation of his long-held title.

PHOTO: BLEACHER REPORT

Jon Jones Slams Blachowicz For “Talking Shit”

Prior to vacating his title, Jones had flirted with the idea of fighting Blachowicz, and the duo seemed to have had a good-natured rivalry. But comments made by Blachowicz after Jones’ recent arrest—which the Pole predicted likely won’t be his last—seems to have ruffled the feathers of the former pound-for-pound king.

Only days ago did Jones make his return to Twitter, following a spell on the sidelines thanks to his recent legal imbroglio. And after Blachowicz’s loss on Saturday night, the widely-regarded MMA GOAT quickly took to the platform to slam his former rival.

“See what happens when you’re talking shit, not focusing on the opponent right in front of you. Another one bites the dust,” tweeted Jones.

Since his last UFC fight in March 2020, Jones’ interactions with fans have largely been restricted to his social media platforms. Prior to his recent brush with the law, the 34-year-old seemed to have been on track to make his heavyweight debut next year, eyeing a potential superfight with Francis Ngannou. While he continues his transition to becoming a heavyweight, it remains unclear if “Bones” will return to the Octagon any time soon.

