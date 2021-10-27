Jordan Burroughs Says He Wants One MMA Fight

Decorated American wrestler, Jordan Burroughs is interested in having an MMA fight.

Burroughs who is 33-years-old is an Olympic gold medalist and a five-time gold medalist at the World Championships has been linked to MMA for a while. Burroughs is one of the most well-known and decorated wrestlers to never transition to MMA.

Throughout his career as a wrestler, Burroughs made it clear he had no interest in competing in MMA.

“I’m a big fan of MMA,” Burroughs said on The Jim Rome show earlier this year. “But at the end of the day, I love wrestling No. 1, and No. 2 I just don’t want to get punched in the face. It’s such a different sport. In wrestling, if you lose, you get taken down, you might have gotten put on your back and pinned. But if you get beat in a fight, you get choked out, tapped out, someone’s broken something. Wrestling match, if you lose, you go have dinner with your family. MMA, you lose, you go to the hospital… It’s something I’m not really interested in doing, but I’ll be an advocate for it because I love watching it.”

Now, it appears Jordan Burroughs has changed his tune as he took to social media to say he wants one MMA fight before he retires.

I want one MMA fight before I retire. Just one. — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) October 27, 2021

“I want one MMA fight before I retire. Just one.” Burroughs wrote.

If Burroughs does compete in MMA, it would be a massive fight. He is a big name in the combat sports world and would be a prized free-agent signing, even if it is for one singing. Whether or not he actually will fight in MMA is uncertain.

Would you like to see Jordan Burroughs fight in MMA?