Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards Targeted For UFC 269 On Dec. 11th

It looks like we will finally be seeing the “three-piece and a soda” rematch, as the UFC is looking to book Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards for December.

There has been a pretty decent amount of interest in seeing Masvidal vs Edwards for a while. This all stemmed from a backstage incident at a Fight Night event, where the two scrapped backstage, birthing the infamous line from “Gamebred” and kicking off his meteoric rise in popularity.

For a while, it seemed that this fight was not happening in the Octagon, as Jorge went on to fight for a BMF title and the welterweight title twice. However, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC is working on booking this highly anticipated fight for December 11th, which is written by Okamoto as being UFC 270 but is actually scheduled to be UFC 269.

This announcement was shortly followed up by a tweet from Masvidal himself. His simple message perfectly explained how he felt about accepting this fight, suggesting he is doing Edwards a favor.

“You’re welcome,” he wrote.

This is an important fight for both men, as Jorge Masvidal looks to stay relevant in the welterweight contender queue after suffering back-to-back losses to champion Kamaru Usman. As for Leon Edwards, he has been vying for his own title shot, but with Colby Covington next in line, this is the next best option for him to stay busy and have a big fight.

Stylistically this is an interesting matchup as well, with Masvidal likely having a power advantage but Edwards presenting some challenges in control ability and defensive prowess. Despite how the backstage toss-up went down, this is far from a sure-fire win for the BMF champ.

UFC 269 is set to feature one of the biggest cards of the year, with the lightweight title, and women’s bantamweight title all up for grabs in this massive year-ender. With Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards added to the marquee, this is shaping up to be one of the best cards in a long time.