[ARCHIVES] Masvidal Reminisces On Street Fights With Kimbo’s Protege

We all know that Jorge Masvidal got his break into this sport through streetfighting. Today, he even has his own bare-knuckle fighting organization. Here is a story we ran two years ago to this day with “Gamebred” reflecting on his humble beginnings.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED OCTOBER 24, 2019, 12:15 PM]

Jorge Masvidal has come a long way since his days fighting in the streets, but he isn’t one to forget where he came from.

Masvidal will headline UFC 244 when he meets Nate Diaz in a welterweight clash. The bout will be contested for the one-time-only BMF championship. Just two years ago, Masvidal suffered a unanimous decision loss to Stephen Thompson inside Madison Square Garden. Two years later, he’s a main eventer inside the same venue.

Jorge Masvidal Talks Street Fights With Kimbo’s Protege

Part five of Masvidal’s The Diaries Of A Street Fighter has been released. In this edition, “Gamebred” discusses how two street fights with Kimbo Slice’s protege helped shaped him into the competitor he is today (via MMAFighting.com).

“We threw down in those scraps like dogs, like f—king animals and nothing but love. Both times, the first and the second time and I respect that,” Masvidal said about his opponent from back in the day.

“It was a soul-searching moment. It was tough. It wasn’t easy. There’s no time limits on that and we’re just going, going and going.”

“That rematch was tough, but it let the world know who you had in here,” Masvidal said.

Masvidal has won two straight bouts by brutal knockout. He knocked Darren Till out cold in enemy territory back in March. Then in July, he iced Ben Askren with a record-setting KO via flying knee.