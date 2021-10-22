Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige Added To UFC 269

Josh Emmett is making his return to the Octagon against Dan Ige.

A featherweight matchup is on deck for the upcoming UFC 269 card. Josh Emmett is looking to make his way back to the top of the division as he takes on rising contender Dan Ige. Both of these men have title aspirations and the skills to get them there with a few good wins over top opponents. The news was first reported by BJPenn.com.

Emmett has been absent from the UFC since June of 2020. In the time since his last fight, Emmett has been recovering from an injury. He has been rehabbing an ACL injury and is now ready to fight again. He is on a three-fight winning streak with his most recent win coming over Shane Burgos at UFC Vegas 3.

Prior to the injury, Emmett was showing that he was one of the most dangerous men in the 145-pound division. He seemed steadfast for a title shot, and even though he has been sidelined, he is still in the number seven spot in the rankings. A good showing against Ige could put him right back where he wants to be.

As for Ige, he is coming off a loss in his last UFC outing. He is 1-2 in his last three despite riding a long winning streak when he first came to the UFC. Sitting at number nine, Ige would benefit from a dominant win over Emmett and continue his move up the rankings.

UFC 269 will be taking place on Dec. 11 live from Las Vegas. The card is set to be headlined by a lightweight title fight between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Who do you think will take home the win when Josh Emmett and Dan Ige meet at UFC 269?